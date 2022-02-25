Greta Bellamacina, Amber Anderson to Star in ‘Tell That to the Winter Sea’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Greta Bellamacina (“The Sceptered Isle”) and Amber Anderson (“Peaky Blinders”) have been cast as the dual leads in Jaclyn Bethany’s upcoming feature “Tell That to the Winter Sea.”

Bellamacina and Bethany co-wrote the script, which has a dance narrative.

Los Angeles based choreographer Sadie Wilking, who trained at the London School of Contemporary Dance, will choreograph the film.

“Tell That to the Winter Sea” will explore the intimacy of female friendship with Bellamacina playing bride-to-be Jo while Anderson stars as Scarlet, a former lover and friend.

Set in a British countryhouse the weekend before Jo’s nuptials, the film explores Jo and Scarlet re-connecting as the wedding looms over them, examining both their friendship and their teenage romance, which is only revealed as the film unfolds.

It is set to shoot in the U.K. in spring.

“Tell That to the Winter Sea” is a U.K./U.S. co-production from Sulk Youth Films and BKE Productions.

Bethany, a graduate of the American Film Institute, has directed “Highway One” and Emmy award winning digital series “The Rehearsal.” She is represented by Buchwald.

Bellamacina will next appear in Sky limited series “The Sceptered Isle” and Apple limited series “The Essex Serpent” as well as Italian feature “Commedia.” She is represented by Tavistock Wood.

Anderson starred as Jane Fairfax in Autumn De Wilde’s “Emma” for Focus Features and “The Souvenir: Part II” alongside Tilda Swinton. She also appears in the latest season of “Peaky Blinders.” She is represented by The Curtis Brown Group and Rogue Management in the U.K.