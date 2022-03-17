Greg Finley Joins Crime Thriller ‘Gemini Lounge’ From ‘Rush Hour’ Producer Arthur Sarkissian (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Flash” star Greg Finley is set to join Emile Hirsch (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”) in indie crime thriller “Gemini Lounge,” Variety can confirm exclusively.

The film, the first from “Rush Hour” producer Arthur Sarkissian’s new media and entertainment company Global Ascension Studios, is directed by Danny A. Abeckaser (“Mob Town”).

“Gemini Lounge” sees Hirsh star as Bobby Belucci, a demoted detective who goes under cover in an attempt to take down the mob’s most ruthless killer. As Belucci loses himself in the role, he finds his life spiraling out of control – and with it, his last chance at redemption.

Finley will play one of the mob’s hitmen, gangster Anthony Senter.

Production has kicked off in the Los Angeles area, with additional photography to be shot in New York.

Finley is perhaps best known for his five season turn in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” as well as appearances in The CW show “The Flash” and Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” as well as recurring roles in “iZombie” and “Star Crossed.” He has also appeared in feature films including “The Estate” and “I Love Us” alongside “Arrow’s” Katie Cassidy.

He recently wrote and produced indie feature “Downeast,” which was inspired by his upbringing in Maine.

Sarkissian launched Global Ascension Studios last month with CEO D.A. Chan and president Joshua Macciello. He previously released more than 20 films over the last three decades, including the successful Rush Hour franchise.

Finley is represented by Mike Staught at the Gersh Agency and Greg Wapnick of Luber Roklin.