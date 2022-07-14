Greg Berlanti, Channing Tatum Replace Jason Bateman, Chris Evans in ‘Project Artemis’

Greg Berlanti will replace Jason Bateman as the director of “Project Artemis,” while Channing Tatum is finalizing a deal to step into a role that once belonged to Chris Evans. The Apple Original Films production has suffered a bit of musical chairs since the streaming giant swept in and landed the package for a reported $100 million-plus.

Scarlett Johansson, who also produces, has remained on board since the film’s inception. Bateman left the project due to creative differences, which altered the shooting schedule and meant that Evans couldn’t complete work on “Project Artemis” and “Pain Hustlers,” his upcoming Netflix feature with Emily Blunt.

Plot details for “Project Artemis” are being kept very hush-hush and on the QT, but Bateman did reveal to Variety earlier this year that the film was set around the moon landing. He also described “Project Artemis” as a working title, so don’t get too attached to it!

Berlanti is best known for his work as a showrunner, writer and producer on such TV hits as “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Riverdale.” On the movie front, he has directed “Love, Simon” and “The Broken Hearts Club.”

After taking a long break from acting, Tatum returned this year with the hits “Dog” and “The Lost City.” He will next take it all off in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and will also appear in Zoë Kravitz’s “Pussy Island.” Tatum’s credits include the “21 Jump Street” films, as well as “Foxcatcher,” “The Eagle” and “Logan Lucky.”

