Zac Efron Smuggles Booze Into Vietnam in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Trailer

Zac Efron is heading to Vietnam in the first trailer for “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for its upcoming true-life war comedy starring Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray. The film, which is based on a true story, follows Efron as John “Chickie” Donohue. Set in 1967, Donohue leaves New York to track down his army friends in Vietnam and share a few beers with them to show that they have support from the American people. Instead of a fun and light hearted trip, though, he is confronted with the horrors of war. Along the way, Donahue hitches a ride on a Merchant Marine ship, carries beer through the jungle and is mistaken for a CIA officer because of his civilian appearance.

Based on the New York Times bestseller “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War” by Donohue and J.T. Molloy, the film is directed by Peter Farrelly of “Green Book” fame. Farrelly also co-wrote the script with Brian Currie and Pete Jones.

Starring alongside Efron, Crowe and Murray is Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, Kyle Allen and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis. The film from Skydance Media is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger alongside Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” will debut in theaters on Sept. 30, following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will also begin streaming on Apple TV+ the same day. Watch the full trailer below.