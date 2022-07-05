Gravitas Ventures Buys Animated Horror Film ‘Canvas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has secured worldwide rights to “Canvas,” an animated horror film that debuted at the Annecy Festival. The movie, written and directed by Ryan Guiterman, stars Marama Corlett, Steve Key, Isabel Ellison, Sam Encarnación and Ell Peck. Gravitas will release the pic on demand on Aug. 9.

The movie follows a demon known as “The Painter,” who comes to Earth with a gruesome mission — to create new spawn from chaos and murder. FBI agent George Rohan finds himself tasked with covering up The Painter’s multiplying murders. At the same time, a dogged investigative journalist named Reila Martin is working to unveil George’s growing web of lies.

In addition to Annecy, “Canvas” has also played at the Strasbourg, Macabre Faire and Lighthouse film festivals. The film was produced by Isabel Ellison and Betsy Shuller. Executive producers are Dr. Steven Stoller, David Kennedy, Victoria Hill, Simon Taufique and Eric Guiterman.

“We at Gravitas Ventures are beyond excited to bring ‘Canvas’ to the world,” said Bill Guentzler, senior director of acquisitions. “Its unique style and original vision are sure to find an eager audience seeking cutting edge storytelling.”

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Gravitas on the release of ‘Canvas’; they have long been champions of independent film, so it’s beyond gratifying to Isabel and I that our film, which we’ve worked so hard on for so long, is in such capable hands,” said Ryan Guiterman.

“Canvas” marks Precariat Productions’ feature debut. The deal was brokered between Bill Guentzler of Gravitas and RJ Millard of Obscured Pictures.