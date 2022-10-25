How to Watch the Gotham Awards Nominations Online

The nominations for this year’s Gotham Awards, the ceremony’s 32nd iteration, will be announced on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. “Pose” star Angelica Ross will announce the nominations live via Variety’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

The awards ceremony itself is set to take place on Nov. 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

It was recently announced that comedian and actor Adam Sandler will be receiving a performer tribute at this year’s ceremony, celebrating the 56-year-old’s tenured comedy career in addition to his illustrious filmography. While Sandler became known for his stint on “Saturday Night Live” and comedies like “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore” and “The Waterboy,” his later career has been marked my more series roles. The Gotham Awards have given nods to the actor in recent years, with best actor nominations for 2017’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” and 2019’s “Uncut Gems.”

In addition to Sandler, it was announced that actress Michelle Williams, the star of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” will also receive a performer tribute at the Gotham Awards. Williams has racked up critical acclaim in recent years, earning a best supporting actress nomination for her role as Randi Chandler in the emotional drama “Manchester by the Sea” from director Kenneth Lonergan. Variety confirmed in September that Williams will campaign in the lead actress category at the 2023 Academy Awards for her role in Spielberg’s latest film.

