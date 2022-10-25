‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List

This year’s Gotham Awards are taking place Nov. 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT.

“Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best feature and screenplay. Coming in next with three nominations are “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Aftersun” and “The Inspection.”

Adam Sandler will be receiving a performer tribute at this year’s ceremony, celebrating the 56-year-old’s tenured comedy career in addition to his illustrious filmography. While Sandler became known for his stint on “Saturday Night Live” and comedies like “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore” and “The Waterboy,” his later career has been marked my more series roles. The Gotham Awards have given nods to the actor in recent years, with best actor nominations for 2017’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” and 2019’s “Uncut Gems.”

In addition to Sandler, it was announced that actress Michelle Williams, the star of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” will also receive a performer tribute at the Gotham Awards. Williams has racked up critical acclaim in recent years, earning a best supporting actress nomination for her role as Randi Chandler in the emotional drama “Manchester by the Sea” from director Kenneth Lonergan. Variety confirmed in September that Williams will campaign in the lead actress category at the 2023 Academy Awards for her role in Spielberg’s latest film.

View the full list of nominees, updated live, below.

Breakthrough television under 40 minutes

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“As We See It” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Mo” (Netflix)

“Rap Sh!t” (HBO Max)

“Somebody, Somewhere” (HBO)

Breakthrough television over 40 minutes

“Pachinko” (Apple+)

“Severance” (Apple+)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“This Is Going To Hurt” (AMC+)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Television performers:

Bilal Baig (“Sort Of”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Matilda Lawler (“Station Eleven”)

Britt Lower (“Severance”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sue Ann Pien (“As We See It”)

Minha Kim (“Pachinko”)

Zahn McClarnon (“Dark Winds”)

Ben Whishaw (“This Is Going To Hurt”)

Breakthrough nonfiction series

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“The Last Movie Stars”

“Mind Over Murder”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Breakthrough director

Owen Kline (“Funny Pages”)

Elegance Bratton (“The Inspection”)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic (“Murina”)

Beth De Araújo (“Soft & Quiet”)

Jane Schoenbrun (“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”)

Best screenplay

Kogonada (“After Yang”)

James Gray (“Armageddon Time”)

Lena Dunham (“Catherine Called Birdy”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)

Breakthrough performer

Frankie Corio (“Aftersun”)

Kali Reis (“Catch the Fair One”)

Gracija Flipovic (“Murina”)

Anna Diop (“Nanny”)

Anna Cobb (“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”)

Outstanding supporting performance

Mark Rylance (“Bones and All”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Raúl Castillo (“The Inspection”)

Gabrielle Union (“The Inspection”)

Nina Hoss (“Tár”)

Noémie Merlant (“Tár”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Oustanding lead performance

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Dale Dickey (“A Love Song”)

Colin Farrell (“After Yang”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Thandiwe Newton (“God’s Country”)

Aubrey Plaza “(Emily the Criminal)”

Taylor Russell (“Bones and All”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

Best international feature

“Athena”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Corsage”

“Decision to Leave”

“Happening”

“Saint Omer”

Best documentary feature

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“I Didn’t See You There”

“The Territory”

“What We Leave Behind”

Best feature

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Dos Estaciones”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”