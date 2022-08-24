‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake

Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.”

A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her.

Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann.

Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry for best foreign language film at the 88th Academy Awards but ultimately wasn’t nominated. The latest iteration of “Goodnight Mommy” is not the first time Watts starred in a remake of a foreign horror film, having previously starred in 2002’s “The Ring,” which was an adaption of Japanese filmmaker Hideo Nakata’s 1998 film of the same title.

The screenplay comes from Kyle Warren, whose previous writing credits include the “Lethal Weapon” television series and “The Mysteries of Laura.” Amazon Studios produced the film alongside Animal Kingdom and Playtime. David Kaplan, Joshua Astrachan, Valery Guibal and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert serve as producers.

Sobel’s most recent feature was “Take Me to the River” in 2015. It was a film about a teenager, played by Logan Miller, who planned to come out at his family reunion but gets disrupted when a bloodstain on his young cousin’s dress makes him a suspect of abuse.

“Goodnight Mommy” is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 16. Check out the full trailer below.