How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globe Nominations

The 2023 Golden Globes nominations will be announced early on Dec. 12, with George and Mayan Lopez of NBC’s “Lopez vs Lopez” presenting the nominees for each category from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The nominations will air live from 5:35-5:40 a.m. PT/ 8:35-8:40 a.m. ET on “TODAY” on NBC. Nominees will also be posted in real time across the Golden Globes’ social platforms as they are announced, and the complete list of nominees will be available on the Golden Globes website after the full announcement.

Expected nominees for this year’s Golden Globes include Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” in drama, while Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and The Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once” being frontrunners players in comedy. The likely contenders in best original song come from many big names in music, including Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Last week, comedian Jerrod Carmichael was announced to host the live Golden Globes ceremony, which was not televised last year following a controversial Hollywood boycott that prompted NBC to drop the Globes from its broadcast schedule. Carmichael hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the network in April following the release of his celebrated stand-up special “Rothaniel” for HBO.

The 2023 Golden Globes Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 10, airing live coast-to-coast from 5:00-8:00 p.m. PT / 8:00-11:00 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.