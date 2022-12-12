‘Burning Bridges: Life With My Father Glen Campbell’ Sells Film Rights to Producer Lisa Saltzman (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer Lisa Saltzman has acquired the rights to “Burning Bridges: Life With My Father Glen Campbell” and plans to adapt the story of the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer into a feature film.

Debby Campbell, the singer’s daughter, wrote the best-selling biography with Mark Bego. Saltzman will produce alongside Rick Bieber (“Crazy”).

“Burning Bridges: Life With My Father Glen Campbell” offers a firsthand, warts-and-all account of one of the most successful musicians of the 20th century, a man who released more than 70 albums which sold more than 50 million copies. At the pinnacle of his fame, Campbell recorded chart-toppers such as “Galveston,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and “Wichita Lineman.” He won four Grammys in the country and pop categories, and also received a lifetime achievement award.

In addition to music, Campbell also branched out into acting and television. He co-starred with John Wayne in “True Grit” and sang its Oscar-nominated title song. He also appeared on “The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour,” which was viewed by over 50 million people each week when it aired on CBS for three years.

“Burning Bridges: Life With My Father Glen Campbell” doesn’t just focus on those highlights. It also digs into Campbell’s rocky personal life, including his failed marriages and substance abuse.

“Lisa Saltzman understands the scope of my complicated relationship with my father,” said Debby Campbell. “I look forward to the story of my extraordinarily talented, beloved by so many and yet troubled father to be told.”

“Glen Campbell’s story is compelling,” said Saltzman. “It is a story of the love, the joy, the disappointment, the heartache and pain told from one of the people who knew Glen best, a constant is his life, his daughter Debby Campbell.”

“Glen Campbell and his eldest daughter, Debby, who performed with him for 25 years, had a complicated relationship,” added Bieber. “It’s intimate, it’s dramatic, and of course filled with some of the most popular music of the last 60 years.”

Lisa Saltzman recently acquired the rights to “Arrow Through the Heart: The Biography of Andy Gibb,” which captures the artist’s struggle with fame and cocaine addiction. She is an executive producer of “Deception Road” starring Thomas Hayden Church.