‘Glass Onion’ Manages 82.1 Million Hours Watched in Christmas Opening Weekend on Netflix

As expected, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” secured the leading position on Netflix’s weekly movie rankings in its opening weekend on the streamer. A sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunnit “Knives Out,” “Glass Onion” was watched for 82.1 million hours in the Dec. 19-25 viewing window, during which it was only available for the last three days. By Netflix’s estimation, dividing viewing hours by the film’s 2.3-hour runtime, this means 35 million households tuned in.

The film arrived on Netflix after a limited theatrical release that began on Nov. 23, exactly one month before its streaming debut. The “Knives Out” franchise marked a major investment for Netflix, which in 2021 paid $450 million for the rights to two sequels, plus another $40 million to produce “Glass Onion,”

the first. Whether or not the company will get a solid return on its investment remains to be seen.

82.1 million hours watched puts “Glass Onion” slightly behind the opening of 2021’s “The Unforgivable” (85.9 million) which is the lowest comparable title on Netflix’s list of its most popular movies of all time. (The Sandra Bullock movie sits at No. 8. “The Irishman” and “The Kissing Booth 2” are No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, but both premiered before Netflix began releasing weekly streaming data, so information about their opening weekends is not available.) Of course, this isn’t a perfect comparison: “Glass Onion” had a Christmas premiere, meaning that more people were home to watch movies, though they were also gathered together, translating to combined views instead of views on multiple devices. “The Unforgivable” premiered on Dec. 10, 2021, when viewers might have been busier but also would be more likely to watch the movie separately and contribute more viewing hours,

Additionally, “The Unforgivable” didn’t have as steep a rise as some of Netflix’s other most popular movies. For example, “The Gray Man” opened with 88.6 million hours watched in July, just 2.7 million more than “The Unforgivable,” but landed in the No. 4 position with 253.9 million hours watched after 28 days of streaming, almost 40 million more than “The Unforgivable’s” final tally of 214.7 million. And when “Purple Hearts” premiered the week after “The Gray Man” with only 48.2 million hours watched before skyrocketing to become the 7th most popular Netflix film of all time with 228.7 million hours after 28 days.

Therefore, “Glass Onion” still could be on a path to big viewership success for Netflix. (It should also be noted that while Netflix and movie theaters declined to comment on box office numbers, sources told Variety the movie made roughly $15 million in the first week of its theatrical run.)

Also notable on the Netflix Top 10 for the week of Dec. 19-25 was the debut of “Emily in Paris” Season 3 with 117.6 million hours watched during its first five days of availability, reaching the No. 2 position on the English-language TV chart. The dramedy starring Lily Collins is a heavyweight for Netflix, with the previous season having lasted on the Top 10 chart for five weeks, though Season 3 is already outpacing it with 10 million more hours watched than Season 2 debuted with.

“Emily in Paris” was only beat by “Wednesday.” With 118.5 million hours watched from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, it is is now in its sixth week in a row as the No. 1 TV series on Netflix. Though it lost its chance to beat “Stranger Things” Season 4 for the title of most popular English-language series of all time, landing at 1.237 billion hours watched in its first 28 days, it still beat the series in other ways: “Wednesday” broke the record for most hours viewed in a single week with 341.2 million when it debuted, then reset that record with 411.3 million hours the following week.

More to come…