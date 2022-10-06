‘Glass Onion’ Gets One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview, Netflix to Screen Film in 600 U.S. Theaters

Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel will first debut in theaters, after all.

While Netflix previously teased that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” would play “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” the streamer has announced that the movie will hit theaters for a “special sneak preview” over Thanksgiving, a full month before it launches on the platform.

News of the one-week-only engagement follows the movie’s “dazzling” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, with the sneak preview set to run from Nov. 23-29. “Glass Onion” will play exclusively in approximately 600 theaters domestically, making its mark as the first Netflix film to debut across all three major U.S. theatrical chains (AMC, Regal and Cinemark). It will also play in select theaters in the U.S. and internationally, including Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia and New Zealand. Tickets go on sale Oct. 10 at glassonionmovie.com.

“I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get ‘Glass Onion’ in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview,” Johnson said in a statement. “These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience ‘Glass Onion.’ Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!”

Added Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of global film: “We’re excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian’s incredible film. Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film’s global debut on Netflix in December.”

The follow-up to the 2019 box office hit (which made more than $311 million worldwide) and Academy Award nominee sees franchise star Daniel Craig back as super sleuth Benoit Blanc. He’s joined for a new murder mystery by a star-studded cast of suspects, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. The film was again written and directed by Johnson, who also produced the project alongside his partner Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

“Glass Onion” debuts globally on Netflix on Dec. 23.