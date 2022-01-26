Christina Ricci’s ‘Monstrous’ Gets World Premiere at Glasgow Film Festival

Christina Ricci’s upcoming aquatic horror film “Monstrous” is set to premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) in March.

Ricci plays a domestic abuse victim fleeing with her 7-year-old soon who soon encounters a terrifying monster living nearby. It is directed by Chris Sivertson (“All Cheerleaders Die”) and written by Carol Chrest (“The Prophet’s Game”).

Also having their world premieres at the festival, which is in its 18th edition, are “Skint,” from Peter Mullan and “Derry Girls” creator Lisa McGee, “Wake Up Punk” from Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s son Joe Corré, “Pictures from Iraq” about war photographer David Pratt and “Adult Adoption,” a debut film from Karen Knox.

Mark Rylance starrer “The Outfit” will open GFF while family drama “Murina,”direct by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic and executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, will close it.

Altogether the line-up includes 10 World premieres, 4 European premieres, 65 U.K. premieres, and 13 Scottish premieres.

European premiers include Alan Cumming in “My Old School,” Stefan Forbes’ “Hold Your Fire” and Shin Su-won’s “Hommage” while “a-ha The Movie,” a documentary on the synth pop band A-ha, and Bouli Lanner’s “Nobody Has To Know” are among the U.K. premiers.

40% of new films at the festival are from women while 6 of the 7 Audience Award films are directed by a woman.

Also on the line-up are an exclusive preview screening of the first episode of “Outlander” season 6 and an in-person appearance from “The Thick of It” creator Armando Iannucci who will participate in a live “In Conversation” discussion about his work and career.

The festival runs in Glasgow, Scotland from March 2 to 13.