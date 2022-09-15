GKIDS Acquires North American Rights to Animated Horror-Comedy ‘Unicorn Wars’

GKIDS has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Unicorn Wars,” ahead of the adult animated film’s U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The news was announced Thursday.

Set during an ancestral war between teddy bears and unicorns, the horror-comedy film follows Bluet and Tubby, teddy bear brothers who are polar opposites to each other. When their time at teddy bear bootcamp leads to a combat tour in the Magic Forest, Bluet and Tubby’s complicated history and tense relationship could affect the fate of the war, including whether the teddy bears will fulfill the prophecy and usher in a new era.

“Unicorn Wars” is directed and written by illustrator Alberto Vázquez. Prior to this deal, GKIDS distributed Vázquez’s Goya Award-winning feature “Birdboy: The Forgotten Children” and animated short “Decorado.”

“There is nobody on Earth who could make a film like ‘Unicorn Wars’ except Alberto Vázquez,” GKIDS president David Jesteadt said in a statement. “We are proud to partner again with this exceptional filmmaker on his richly layered and darkly funny new film about cute characters doing horrific things. It continues to haunt me.”

Chelo Loureiro, Iván Miñambres and Nicolas Schmerkin serve as executive producers on the animated film. International sales are represented by Charades, which previously arranged local distribution rights with GKIDS for Academy Award nominee “Mirai” and “Belle,” among others.

“Unicorn Wars” will be released in theaters in early 2023, following a domestic release this fall. The animated film previously competed at the 2022 Annecy International Film Festival, and will be featured at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival in October.