India’s Gitanjali Rao to be Honored With Locarno Kids Award

Indian filmmaker Gitanjali Rao will be the recipient of the Locarno Kids Award la Mobiliare, the Locarno Film Festival award dedicated to personalities capable of conveying the love of cinema to younger viewers.

The ceremony on Aug. 8 at Locarno’s Piazza Grande, will be accompanied by a screening of Rao’s short film “Printed Rainbow,” which won three awards at Cannes in 2006. Rao’s feature debut “Bombay Rose” played at Venice in 2019, and her short “Tomorrow My Love” (2021) was at Locarno.

Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, said: “Gitanjali Rao is undoubtedly one of the most unique and original voices from the Indian continent in recent years. To honor her with the Locarno Kids Awards la Mobiliare means rewarding the talent of an innovative and original artist whose work has come to the attention of audiences worldwide in just a few years, while celebrating the best in contemporary creativity.”

The festival’s engagement with young audiences will begin with a pre-festival evening for families on Aug. 2, presented by la Mobiliare and with free admission. The Piazza Grande will be the venue for the international premiere of “No Dogs or Italians Allowed” by Alain Ughetto, a stop motion animation produced by France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium and Portugal. Screenings dedicated to young audiences will continue through the festival and will conclude on Aug. 14 with the customary family film at the Piazza Grande in collaboration with Cinemagia (ggl).

The 75th Locarno Film Festival will be held Aug. 3-13, with the management billing it as a “celebratory, comprehensive and unrestricted edition.”