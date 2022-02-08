Gina Duncan Tapped as President of Brooklyn Academy of Music

Gina Duncan will serve at the president of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, returning to the non-profit organization after a short stint at the Sundance Institute.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Duncan, who previously served as BAM’s first vice president of film and strategic programming.

“We saw Gina’s extraordinary leadership skills firsthand during her four years steering BAM’s film and strategic programming initiatives,” said board chair Nora Ann Wallace. “She has the ability to bring people together toward clear goals and she understands that BAM must always evolve in order to nurture new audiences and champion innovative programming. We are excited to have her back and look forward to working with her once again.”

“I am grateful to Nora Ann and the board for this opportunity,” said Duncan. “Celebrating BAM’s rich legacy while invigorating and elevating the forward-thinking, distinctive programming in service to our community of artists and adventurous audiences is an honor. I step into this role confident that we are positioned to keep BAM a vital and visible cultural arts institution for another 160 years and beyond.”

At the Sundance Institute, Duncan served as producing director since September 2020. It was a complicated time for her to serve in the role, as Duncan and the Sundance team had to pivot to produce the mountaintop festival entirely online due to the pandemic. This winter, Sundance intended to return as an in-person event, but was forced to scrap plans after omicron caused cases of COVID-19 to spike.

Duncan previously served as a film and community programmer at Jacob Burns Film Center and has produced film, TV, and theater.