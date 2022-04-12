×

Gilbert Gottfried Tributes From Judd Apatow, Jon Stewart and More Pour In: ‘Nobody Was Funnier’

Gilbert Gottfried
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Comedians and other Hollywood talent are paying tribute on social media to Gilbert Gottfried. The comedian’s family announced April 12 that he had died at age 67 following a long illness. Gottfried was known for his iconic shrill voice and beloved for his crude comedic style. His most famous screen role was voicing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander wrote on Twitter, “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

“Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny,” added comedian Dane Cook. “He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy.”

Gottfried’s family wrote in a statement, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin wrote, “I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside.”

“Billions” co-creator and showrunner Brian Koppelman posted his own tribute, writing, “Gilbert Gottfried meant more to me than you probably know. I have talked about this on my podcast and on his, but when I was 14 I got to see him do stand up, and it changed me. His subversiveness and bravery were unparalleled. And he made you fall down laughing. This sucks.”

Read more tributes to the late Gilbert Gottfried in the posts below.

