Gilbert Gottfried Tributes From Judd Apatow, Jon Stewart and More Pour In: ‘Nobody Was Funnier’

Comedians and other Hollywood talent are paying tribute on social media to Gilbert Gottfried. The comedian’s family announced April 12 that he had died at age 67 following a long illness. Gottfried was known for his iconic shrill voice and beloved for his crude comedic style. His most famous screen role was voicing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander wrote on Twitter, “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

“Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny,” added comedian Dane Cook. “He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy.”

Gottfried’s family wrote in a statement, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin wrote, “I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside.”

“Billions” co-creator and showrunner Brian Koppelman posted his own tribute, writing, “Gilbert Gottfried meant more to me than you probably know. I have talked about this on my podcast and on his, but when I was 14 I got to see him do stand up, and it changed me. His subversiveness and bravery were unparalleled. And he made you fall down laughing. This sucks.”

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll. He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man. His podcast is a comedy treasure. What a terrible loss. Sending my condolences and love to Dara and his family. https://t.co/qdZQV1A6sC — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 12, 2022

This is a sad day. https://t.co/Ed7VbNPOTX — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) April 12, 2022

I guess all the great comedians are dying because no one‘s allowed to make jokes about anything any more #RIP Gilbert — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) April 12, 2022

I can't believe this. Gilbert Gottfried is gone. Rest in peace funny man. ❤️🙏❤️ This picture with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson was only taken 3 months ago. Now he is in the Great Comedy Club in the beyond with all his friends. 😥 https://t.co/ZVJGbCHMAW — Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) April 12, 2022

Heartbroken to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried A legendary voice of my childhood Thank you @RealGilbert ❤️

Ive watched Aladdin 1,000,000 times pic.twitter.com/WT5yHsswQh — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) April 12, 2022

Thank you Gilbert Gottfried for when you helped us troll an entire legion of Slipknot fans. One of the greatest comics and most iconic voices of all time. RIP you beautiful savage — Loudwire (@Loudwire) April 12, 2022

Rip Gilbert Gottfried, a brilliant comedian and just the sweetest guy. We worked together on “Goosed.” Everybody adored him. https://t.co/r37FeFjxjo — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 12, 2022

I really love Gilbert Gottfried's comedy and documentary on his life and – I really wish God would stop taking all the people who make us laugh and happy. Way too young, way too soon. Love and light to his family and loved ones. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 12, 2022

the funniest person I've ever known. There will never be another like him. RIP Gilbert Gottfried pic.twitter.com/pEAL8QR5pH — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 12, 2022

I made Gilbert Gottfried laugh hard once. I've carried that around as a private badge of honor for years. As a child of the 80s, he was always one of my late night heroes. No matter what thing he did, he was always also the Up All Night guy to me. He will ABSOLUTELY be missed. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried

I’m so sorry we did not have that last dinner

You were delightful — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) April 12, 2022