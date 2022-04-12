×

Gilbert Gottfried, Comedian and ‘Aladdin’ Star, Dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gilbert Gottfried, the comedian, “Aladdin” star and owner of one of the most iconic voices in Hollywood, has died after battling a long illness, his family announced Tuesday. He was 67.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family wrote on Twitter.

More to come…

