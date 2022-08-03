Gigi Saul Guerrero to Direct Biopic About Mexican American Singer Jenni Rivera (EXCLUSIVE)

Gigi Saul Guerrero is set to direct “Jenni,” a movie about the life of Mexican American singer Jenni Rivera.

The biopic, which is authorized by the late artist’s estate, will be produced by Los Angeles-based multimedia company Mucho Mas Media and De Line Pictures.

Developed by Guerrero and screenwriter Shane McKenzie, the movie follows Rivera’s rise as a Spanish singer who successfully crossed over to U.S. and global audiences, as well as her work as a women’s rights activist. She died in a plane crash in 2012 at age 43.

Rivera’s variety of banda, mariachi and norteño music made her one of the best-selling regional Mexican artists ever, with 15 gold and platinum records and top-drawing tours. She produced multiple TV series such as “Chiquis & Raq-C” and “I Love Jenni,” and in 2012 she was named one of the top 25 most powerful women by People en Español. She also established charities like the Jenni Rivera Love Foundation, which supports single mothers and children who have been victims of domestic abuse.

“Jenni” will premiere on TelevisaUnivision’s premium streaming tier VIX+ and in select theaters throughout the U.S. and Mexico. A release date has not been announced yet.

Saul Guerrero, a Mexican filmmaker and actress, was named by Variety in 2019 as a Latinx talent to watch. Since then, she signed a first-look deal with Blumhouse Productions after the debut of her first movie, “Culture Shock.” On the acting front, she has voiced characters in “Supernatural Academy” and “Angry Birds: Summer Madness.” Gurrero also created and directed the 2017 web horror series “La Quinceañera” and short film “El Gigante,” and she co-founded the Latin genre-focused company LuchaGore Productions.

McKenzie, a frequent collaborator of Saul Guerrero’s at LuchaGore Productions, wrote the screenplays for “El Gigante,” “La Quinceanera” and “Bingo Hell.” McKenzie is also a horror novelist whose credits include “Muerte Con Carne,” “Pus Junkies,” “Addicted to the Dead” and “All You Can Eat.”

Donald De Line of De Line Pictures will serve as a producer with Javier Chapa, Phillip Braun and Simon Wise of Mucho Mas Media. Jenni Rivera Enterprises will executive produce.

“Gigi is so confident in her voice and storytelling and has an innate understanding of Jenni’s life. She will honor Jenni’s legacy by presenting a portrait of this unique icon in a truly authentic way,” De Line said.

Chapa and Wise added: “Gigi’s unique vision and passion for Jenni’s story made her an easy choice to direct Jenni. As a Mexican filmmaker and artist on the rise, Gigi is, in many ways, picking up the mantle which Jenni left to us. We are excited she will be joining the team to bring the film to Jenni’s amazing fans.”

Executives at TelevisaUnivision promise the film will be a celebration of Rivera’s life.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside Gigi, a visionary Mexican artist of incredible talent, to tell Jenni Rivera’s story,” said Augusto Rovegno, senior VP of acquisitions and SVOD programming at TelevisaUnivision. “This original film will celebrate her life and share how she inspired women and young generations in general to overcome obstacles and live their best lives.”

