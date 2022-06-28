‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Sets December 2023 Release Date

More ghostbusting is coming just in time for Christmas 2023. The sequel to 2021’s hit movie “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is set for December 20, 2023.

Although no plot details for the new film have been announced, the sequel will feature the characters back in New York City and the Ghostbusters’ Firehouse home base after “Afterlife” moved the action to a small town in Oklahoma.

“The last time we saw Ecto-1, it was driving back into Manhattan: the home of Ghostbusters. That’s where our story begins. The code name is FIREHOUSE.” –@JasonReitman, @GilKenan #GhostbustersDay pic.twitter.com/P3QRild2Vs — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 9, 2022

Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was the fourth film in the iconic ’80s horror comedy franchise, and the first to follow the storyline of the original two ’80s films after Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot with a female cast. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was a commercial success, grossing over $200 million at the global box office against a $75 million production budget.

“Afterlife” starred Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, all newcomers to the “Ghostbusters” franchise. Original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver all reprised their roles from the first two films in the sequel. As of now, there is no news regarding which cast members will return.

Reitman directed “Afterlife” based on a script he co-wrote with Gil Kenan, while his father Ivan Reitman produced the film. Columbia Pictures produced the film and will produce its sequel, with Sony Pictures Releasing handling distribution.