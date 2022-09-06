Netflix Teams With Part2 Pictures and Atlas Films for Documentary ‘Get Smart With Money’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Fed Up” director Stephanie Soechtig has teamed up with Part2 Pictures, in association with Atlas Films, to direct the Netflix documentary “Get Smart With Money.”

The personal finance documentary follows several individuals from different socioeconomic backgrounds as they examine their spending habits and, with the help of four financial coaches, figure out their financial goals and ways to improve their money mindset. The four coaches include Peter Adeney (aka Mr. Money Mustache), Tiffany Aliche (aka The Budgetnista), Ross MacDonald (aka Ro$$ Mac) and Paula Pant of Afford Anything.

In a statement, Soechtig said: ”Somehow we have ended up with an education system that teaches us the fundamentals of square dancing, yet fails to teach us the fundamentals about how to manage our money. As a result, most of us are left bewildered when it comes to budgeting or investing – I know I was! While we are calling this a ‘money documentary’ it really is a happiness documentary. The personal finance concepts our coaches taught us – paying down debt, investing in your future, buying more time with your family – are the keys to a happier, more fulfilling life. I’m so excited to share all the practical tips that we learned on our journey of making this film. They have truly changed my life and I’m hopeful it will do the same for so many others!”

The documentary is produced by Kristin Lazure of Atlas Films. Part2 Pictures’ David Shadrack Smith and Elissa Johnson serve as executive producers.

“Get Smart With Money” is available on Netflix.