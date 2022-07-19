A ‘Get Out’ Sequel? Jordan Peele to Keep Directing ‘Social Thrillers’ Beyond Original Five-Film Plan

Jordan Peele announced five years ago after the release of “Get Out” that his plan as a feature filmmaker would include four more “social thrillers,” as he liked to call them. The second was “Us,” and the third, “Nope” arrives in theaters this week with rave first reactions already behind it. While Peele’s original plan would mean two more social thrillers are on the way, the Oscar winner told the Associated Press that he’s not slowing down on the genre anytime soon.

“I feel like I’m off to the races,” Peele said. “I just don’t know if I could limit how many films I have that are me. I’m starting to lose sight of what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing movies like this. So I would say the project has extended.”

Peele will continue to make social thrillers his home well beyond his original five-movie plan. Might staying in this genre produce a sequel to “Get Out”? Peele is constantly asked about following up his breakout directorial debut, which earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture and director, and earned $255 million worldwide. Peele won the Academy Award for original screenplay.

“I do get asked [about making a ‘Get Out’ sequel] a lot,” Peele told AP. “Never say never. There’s certainly a lot to talk about left. We’ll see.”

Asked by Variety on the “Nope” world premiere red carpet about what he’s planning for his fourth directorial effort, Peele responded, “I always have something I’m working on that I’m trying to figure out. As time goes by, the world gives me awfulness to interpret.”

Peele said that with “Nope” he tried to “make a big summer blockbuster that you can enjoy whatever you want to. If you want to go in and you just smoked a big blunt and you want to go talk to your friends about societal issues, you can do that. If you want to come and relax and get away from it all and see Keke Palmer in the midst of a UFO, that’s what we got for you. Watch however you want.”

“Nope” opens in theaters July 22.