‘1917’s’ George MacKay, ‘Candyman’s’ Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Set to Star in Drag Queen Revenge Thriller ‘Femme’

“1917’s” George MacKay and “Candyman” actor Nathan Stewart-Jarrett are set to star in drag queen thriller “Femme.”

The feature, which is set to shoot in London, U.K., next month, is directed by Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping, based on their short film of the same name. Anton are repping global sales at the Cannes Marche.

“Femme” tells the story of Jules, who is targeted in a horrific homophobic attack, destroying his life and career. Not long after, however, Jules encounters Preston – one of his attackers – in a gay sauna. He quickly realizes he has the perfect opportunity to get revenge on the “deeply-closeted” Preston and seizes the opportunity.

“Unrecognizable in his boy form, Jules insinuates himself into Preston’s life, but in so doing discovers power in a new kind of drag,” reads the synopsis. “What unfolds is a dangerous seduction that risks discovery and backlash at every moment.”



Agile’s Myles Payne (“Beast”) and Ritzenberg will produce “Femme,” which is co-financed by BBC Film and Anton, while Hayley Williams will co-produce.



Executive producers are Eva Yates for BBC Film, Marnie Podos and Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and Cecile Gaget.

“We are huge fans of thrillers, but we felt that the predominantly hyper-masculine genre often excludes the queer perspective,” said Freeman and Ping. “By putting a gay protagonist at the heart of a thriller, we aim to invert expectations, and push stories from the margin, and ourselves as queer artists, into the mainstream.“

Cecile Gaget, Anton’s president of international production and distribution stated: “’Femme’ is both powerfully cinematic and will spark important and timely conversations.”

Director of BBC Film Eva Yates added: “We were completely gripped by Sam and Ping’s brilliant short film and their incredibly compelling thriller script – a genre so rare in British film, but so desired by audiences. It’s been an absolute pleasure to build the film with them as directors alongside their exceptional cast, crew and producers at Agile Films and Under New Mgmt, and to continue our valued partnership with Anton.”