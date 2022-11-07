‘Gears of War’ Movie and Animated Series Coming to Netflix

“Gears of War,” one of the most popular Xbox video game series of all time, is expanding to Netflix.

Announced on Monday, Netflix is making a feature film adaptation followed by an adult animation series based on the sci-fi shooter franchise. The streamer also notes there is “potential for more stories to follow.”

Video game developer The Coalition, who took the reigns on “Gears of War” after Microsoft acquired the rights to the series from original creator Epic Games, has partnered with Netflix on the upcoming adaptations.

