Hollywood, France Pay Tribute to ‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel: ‘He Was Equally Brilliant and Talented’

Hollywood and the French film industry are paying tribute to French actor Gaspard Ulliel.

The actor, who stars in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, died on Wednesday following a skiing accident. He was 37.

Gaspard began acting while still at school. At the age of 12 he appeared in French TV movie “Une Femme En Blanc” (“A Woman in White”) in an uncredited role. In 2007 he took on his first major English-speaking role in “Hannibal Rising,” playing Hannibal, and in 2014 played fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the critically acclaimed film “Saint Laurent.”

He will make one of his final on-screen appearances in Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series “Moon Knight,” in which Ulliel played Midnight Man opposite Oscar Isaac.

A spokesperson for Disney told Variety: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.”

Meanwhile, Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, also shared his condolences. Ulliel was a mainstay on the red steps in Cannes, where the actor’s movies were often premiering.

“Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow’s French cinema. He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career which filled every promise,” Fremaux told Variety.

“Each appearance on the red carpet, from ‘La Princesse de Montpensier’ to ‘It’s Only The End of the World’ illustrated his presence, both discreet and full of kindness. He was equally brilliant and talented. He gave a lot and we’ll always remember him.”

French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute to the actor, writing on Twitter: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will no longer see his most beautiful interpretations. We have lost a French actor.”

Pierre Niney — who also portrayed Saint Laurent in a competing movie that came out in 2014 — said of Ulliel: “Broken heart. Gaspard was benevolence and kindness. Beauty and talent. Thoughts to his family.”

