Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star, Dies at 37 After Ski Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel (“It’s Only the End of the World”), who stars in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, has died following a ski accident in the Alps on Wednesday, according to news agency AFP. He was 37.

The Cesar-winning actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he collided with another skier at an intersection between two slopes and suffered a serious brain trauma.

Ulliel was one of France’s best known actors. His credits include Bertrand Bonello’s Cannes competition title “Saint Laurent,” as well as Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of The World,” and Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “A Very Long Engagement.” He stars as Midnight Man in Marvel’s highly anticipated “Moon Knight.”

