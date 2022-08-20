Gary Busey Charged for Two Counts of Criminal Sexual Contact in New Jersey

Gary Busey is facing four charges, including two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, by the police department of Cherry Hill, N.J. The actor was visiting the town during the weekend of Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 to attend the Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel.

During the time of the convention, Cherry Hill police responded to a report of a sex offense at the Doubletree Hotel. After investigating the incident, detectives charged the 78-year-old actor on four offenses: two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of attempting criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and one disorderly conduct count of harassment. The Cherry Hill Police Department has declined to provide further details regarding the incident at this time.

In a press release distributed on Saturday afternoon, Cherry Hill Police maintained that the investigation around Busey and the incident remain ongoing.

Busey was booked as a guest for Monster-Mania, a horror-themed, fan-fueled event that runs out of Cherry Hill semi-annually. The actor corresponded with attendees throughout the weekend, appearing in several photographs shared by fans on social media. According to the convention’s resources, the actor was listed as an attendant of the Autograph Room, along with other actors like Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright. Busey has appeared at Monster-Mania in prior editions of the convention.

It remains unclear whether Busey, a legal resident of Malibu, Calif., remains in New Jersey a week after the convention.

Representatives for Busey were not immediately available for comment.