Chris Pratt’s ‘Garfield’ Sets Release Date for 2024

The world’s most famous fat cat is coming to theaters soon. “Garfield,” an animated film starring Chris Pratt as the famous Jim Davis comic strip character, will premiere in theaters Feb. 16, 2024.

In addition to Pratt, the film will also star Samuel L. Jackson as a brand-new character to the Garfield universe, Vic, who is the father of the orange feline. The plot that will bring Garfield’s father back into his life remains under wraps. Although no other cast members have been announced, the film will presumably feature classic characters from the franchise, including his owner Jon Arbuckle and dim-witted puppy Odie.

The animated movie represents the latest big screen outing for the iconic lasagna-loving misanthrope. Bill Murray famously voiced the character in two live-action and CGI-hybrid films, 2004’s “Garfield: The Movie” and its 2006 sequel “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties.” The two films received largely negative reviews, but were both commercially successful. In addition, the franchise has also spawned a multitude of direct-to-video films such as “Garfield Gets Real,” “Garfield’s Fun Fest” and “Garfield’s Pet Force.” On the small screen, the franchise has also spawned several animated series, including “Garfield and Friends” and “The Garfield Show.”

“Garfield” is directed by Mark Dindal (“Chicken Little,” “Emperor’s New Groove”), from a script written by David Reynolds (“Finding Nemo”). Columbia Pictures produces, while Alcon Entertainment, which owns the rights to the “Garfield” comic series and brand, finances. Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally, excluding China. Davis will serve as an executive producer on the film, along with Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost. Producers include John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Namit Malhotra and Tom Jacomb.

Jackson recently voiced another cartoon cat in the animated “Blazing Saddles” riff “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” The actor will make his next live-action appearances next year, reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Nick Fury in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Secret Invasion” and “The Marvels.” Pratt will also appear next year in the MCU, as Star-Lord in the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie. Pratt will play another iconic animated character next year when he takes on the voice of Mario in the upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” film from Illumination.