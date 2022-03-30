GAC Family Announces First 2022 Holiday Film, Daniel Lissing and Merritt Patterson Set to Star (EXCLUSIVE)

The 2022 holiday season is underway at GAC Family. Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing will star in “Catering Christmas” (working title), set to being production on April 3. The movie is the first announced movie in GAC Family’s annual Great American Christmas slate.

“Catering Christmas” follows Molly Frost (Patterson) as she struggles to launch her new catering business and unexpectedly lands New Hampshire’s biggest event of the year. Meanwhile, Carson Jacob Harrison (Lissing), manager of the event, is the very reluctant heir to his family’s foundation who needs a reminder of all the good is his family does.

Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Vince Balzano, Jimmy Townsend, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and TW Peacocke executive produce. David Anselmo serves as producer while James Mou, Allan Fung, W. Michael Beard and Michael Shepard serve as supervising producers and Kaitlyn Greenough is an associate producer. TW Peacocke directs the project, written by Cara J. Russell.

GAC Media, formerly Great American Country, was acquired by former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott in 2021 and split into two brands, GAC Family and GAC Living. The first original series on GAC Family was Season 2 of “When Hope Calls,” which premiered in December. Additionally, the network rolled out their first-ever holiday lineup titled “Great American Christmas.”

Both Patterson and Lissing starred in GAC’s 2021 holiday lineups, with her appearing in “Jingle Bell Princess” and Lissing leading in “A Christmas Star.” Additionally, Lissing made a cameo in a December episode of “When Hope Calls,” a Hallmark series which moved to GAC for Season 2.