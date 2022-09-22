Gabrielle Union, Tom Hopper Among Five Cast in Emma Roberts’ ‘Space Cadet’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Houston, we have an ensemble. The plucky new comedy “Space Cadet,” from Stampede Ventures, has added more star power to a fleet led by the previously announced Emma Roberts.

While character details are under wraps, Gabrielle Union will join Roberts in the film about a Florida party girl who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program, after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates. They may have better resumes, but not her smarts, heart and moxie. Liz. W. Garcia is directing form her own script, which we pray will feel like “Legally Blonde” in space.

Tom Hopper (“The Umbrella Academy,” “Love in the Vila”) also comes aboard with Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra (Spain’s “The Voice Kids”), sketch veteran David Foley (“The Kids in the Hall”) and Desi Lydic (“The Daily Show”).

Production will begin next week. Greg Silverman and Jon Berg will produce on behalf of Stampede Ventures, with Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco as executive producers. Emma Roberts, Garcia and Michael Tadross are also executive producers. CAA’s Sarah Schweitzman is co-repping with Stampede’s Chris Bosco for available territories including domestic.

Union just came off an acclaimed Toronto Film Festival premiere for her A24 project “The Inspection,” and recent wrapped the third season of Apple’s “Truth Be Told.” She’s also producing and starring in “The Idea of You” with Anne Hathaway. She is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners, Patti Felker and The Lede Company.

Hopper’s star has risen considerably in his time on the aforementioned Netflix originals. He recently starred opposite Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose and Andy Serkis in “SAS: Red Notice.” He is repped by The Gersh Agency, Entertainment 360, Waring McKenna Ltd., and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.

Yatra is a chart-topping singer-songwriter, currently on tour following releases including “Tacones Rojos” from his multi-platinum album “Dharma” and “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s “Encanto.” He is repped by Paula Kaminsky.

Foley’s credits include include “Sky High,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Toy Story 2,” “A Blast From the Past” and “South Park: Bigger and Longer.” He is repped by by APA and Industry Entertainment. Lydic is best known for her work as a correspondent on “The Daily Show.” She is also an Emmy nominee for the digital series “Desi Lydic Foxsplains.” She is repped by CAA, Underground, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.