Framestore Vancouver Hires Naomi Stopa as Managing Director, Jinnie Pak as Head of Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Framestore, the Oscar-winning VFX company behind upcoming features such as “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore” and “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness,” has tapped Naomi Stopa and Jinnie Pak to join the company as it charts a global expansion.

Both hires will join the company’s Canada team, with Stopa appointed managing director, Vancouver, and Pak joining as head of production, Vancouver.

Stopa, who has credits on films including “Free Guy” and “Black Widow,” was previously head of production at Digital Domain, overseeing Vancouver, Montreal and L.A. She has also worked at ILM, Method Studios and Rainmaker.

Pak, whose VFX production credits include “Jungle Cruise” and “Transformers: Age Of Extinction,” was previously senior producer at Electronic Arts. She has also worked at ILM and Method.

“Being able to strengthen our new Vancouver studio with such superb talent is a real coup for Framestore,” said Fiona Walkinshaw, Framestore’s global managing director of film. “Naomi and Jinnie have both carved exceptional careers for themselves, and their knowledge, skills and expertise will be pivotal when it comes to building the team, driving forward existing projects and bringing major new titles to BC. It’s also nice to note that this is a ‘coming home’ of sorts for both Naomi and Jinnie, who both worked for the studio under the Method banner. Their insights and deep knowledge of the Vancouver will doubtless prove invaluable, both on the ground and as part of our global management team.”

The new hires come as Framestore works to strategically integrate Method Studios, which it recently purchased (Method has film and episodic teams in Vancouver, Montreal and Melbourne), as well as opening a new office in Mumbai. The rapid growth has boosted Framestore’s headcount by 40%, with its team of artists, producers and technologists, all working within Framestore’s VFX pipeline, now spanning four continents.