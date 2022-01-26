VFX Studio Framestore Taps Sony PlayStation’s Simon Devereux as Director of Global Talent Development (EXCLUSIVE)

VFX studio Framestore has tapped Simon Devereux as its new director of global talent development.

He will oversee Framestore’s training and global workforce at the company, which has worked on blockbusters including “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” ensuring they remain at the forefront of technology, creativity and innovation.

Devereux, whose 20-year long career spans VFX, games and television, joins from Sony PlayStation. He is also the founder and leader of ACCESS:VFX, a transatlantic industry body focused on increasing inclusivity and representation in the VFX industry.

At Sony Playstation, Devereux was responsible for pan-Europe learning and development programme, diversity and its mental health learning agenda.

He previously oversaw the global training curriculum at The Mill and has also worked at Channel 4.

Framestore prides itself on its training and development programmes, which go beyond sessions on new software and tech and include opportunities for staff to develop skills in areas from Unreal Engine to custom initiatives that aim to unlock employees’ skill and creativity. Framestore’s dedication to training and development extends to its physical space, with a bespoke training space encompassing part of its expansion plans.

The Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA-winning studio is currently expanding geographically too, with a new studio in Mumbai and the integration of film and episodic teams from Method Studios’ Australian and Canadian outposts. Its pre-production services division is also rapidly growing.

“Ongoing learning and development have been absolutely key to our growth and success as a company, and our commitment to this is something that has truly set us apart,” said Framestore CEO William Sargent. “Given the competitiveness of the marketplace and how the likes of engine technology, AI and virtual production are changing the landscape this desire to explore and discover has never been more important, so having Simon join at such a pivotal time in our journey is a tremendous coup.”

“His knowledge, skills and experience will be a huge benefit to the company and to everyone who works here, whether they’re a seasoned professional or at the very beginning of their Framestore career.”

Devereux added in a statement: “I am thrilled to be joining Framestore at such an exciting time. Continuous learning is at the heart of Framestore’s culture, and the chance to expand the company’s strong training offer is a very exciting prospect.”

“I am keen to collaborate with our teams to continue growing an inclusive working environment where we respect, embrace and harness the uniqueness of individuals and their talents, and where everyone has a clear line of sight to the developmental opportunities available to them. This can be achieved through creating peer-to-peer communities with offerings that support the career paths and increase the skills and capabilities of all our artists, producers and leaders. I’m so excited to get stuck in!”