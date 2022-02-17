Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth Reunite for Graphic Novel-Based Movie, ‘Here’

Nearly 30 years since their Oscar-winning collaboration on “Forrest Gump,” Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth will reunite for a new movie.

The trio are set to adapt the graphic novel, “Here,” with Hanks attached to star, Zemeckis to direct and Roth to pen the script.

Hanks has worked with both Zemeckis and Roth since their talents magically coalesced on the the 1994 classic “Forrest Gump.” Hanks and Zemeckis teamed for 2000’s “Cast Away,” 2004’s “The Polar Express” and the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s “Pinocchio”; Zemeckis was also an executive producer on 2021’s Apple original film “Finch.” Roth wrote the screenplay for 2011’s “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” in which Hanks starred, but this new film marks the first time all three will reunite.

“Forrest Gump” earned six Oscars, with Hanks (best actor), Zemeckis (best director) and Roth (best adapted screenplay) each taking home a statuette, in addition to the film’s best picture win.

Deadline was first to report news of the film package.

More to come…