Florence Pugh Skipping ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Press Conference, but Will Walk the Red Carpet

Although Florence Pugh will be attending the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling,” the star is limiting her promotional activities at the festival.

After arriving in Venice by private jet, Pugh will attend Monday’s red carpet premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.” However, the actress will not be participating in the press conference for the film, which is set to take place on the same day. Pugh’s plans for Venice were confirmed to Variety by festival representatives.

Pugh leads “Don’t Worry Darling” alongside an ensemble that includes Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Nick Kroll and Olivia Wilde, who also directs the thriller. Wilde and Styles reportedly arrived in Venice on Sunday, one day ahead of the premiere.

The news of Pugh’s truncated festival plans comes amid reports that the actress will be limiting her promotional activities for the thriller. The actress has maintained a busy schedule over recent months, filming for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” before moving to the ongoing production of “Dune: Part Two” in Budapest.

Although Pugh has not made an official comment regarding her time making “Don’t Worry Darling,” speculation of difficulties around the production has caught fire in recent weeks. In a video of Olivia Wilde shared by Shia LaBeouf, who was first attached to the film to play the husband of Pugh’s character — a role that would later be filled by Styles — Wilde alludes to tensions between LaBeouf and Pugh. The filmmaker also states that she’s “not ready to give up on this yet,” following LaBeouf’s departure from the production.

Wilde praised Pugh’s work on “Don’t Worry Darling” in a recent profile in Variety, stating that she sought out the actress after seeing her in Ari Aster’s 2019 horror-comedy “Midsommar.” Pugh declined to be interviewed for the story.

“I loved the film, but I loved her,” Wilde shared. “I was just like, ‘Well, she’s extraordinary. She’s clearly the most exciting young actress working today.’”

Representatives for Pugh were not immediately available for comment.