‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Adaptation Set at Blumhouse, With Emma Tammi Directing

Blumhouse is ready to spend “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” The venerable horror production company has set Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) to direct an adaptation of the popular video game series, set in a Chuck E. Cheese-like children’s restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where the animatronic creatures within go on a killing rampage after closing time.

Tammi, game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback are writing the script. Cawthon and Jason Blum will produce the film through Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Russell Binder is an executive producer.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop are handling the creation of the evil, murderous children’s mascots. Filming is scheduled to begin in February 2023.

Launched in 2014 for PC and consoles, the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” video game series quickly developed a robust and inventive fan base due in part to its unusual approach to survival horror gameplay. Rather than navigate the restaurant or fight off the rampaging animatronics, the game places the player in the role of the night watchman, who must remain in their office and use a limited number of grainy security cameras feeds and electronic door controls to track the movements of the creatures. If the player survives five nights — and a subsequent bonus night — they effectively win the game (by getting fired). Subsequent sequels expanded the scope of the world of the game and its macabre mythology, which were further expanded with a profusion of tie-in novels and other spin-offs.

A film adaptation was originally set up at Warner Bros. and Vertigo Entertianment in 2015, but subsequently landed at Blumhouse.

“In meeting with Emma, I felt she had a great understanding of the franchise, and really felt that she could craft something that would please the fanbase and keep people on the edge of their seats,” Cawthon said of the director in a statement.

Blumhouse chief Jason Blum announced Tammi’s involvement and that the project was a go on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tammi is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.