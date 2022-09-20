‘Fire Island’ to Receive Gotham Awards’ Ensemble Tribute (EXCLUSIVE)

Searchlight Pictures’ “Fire Island” will receive The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s ensemble tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards ceremony, Variety has learned exclusively.

The announcement comes during the Gotham Week Conference, which concludes Sept. 23 in Brooklyn.

The “Fire Island” cast includes Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips and Margaret Cho.

Directed by Andrew Ahn and written by Booster, the LGBTQ romantic comedy follows best friends Noah (Booster) and Howie (Yang) as they embark on a summer adventure with their eclectic group of friends to Fire Island Pines. Inspired by Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” the film explores queerness through a diverse, multicultural lens.

“Beyond delivering a wildly hilarious queer romantic comedy, ‘Fire Island’ beautifully expresses the concept of found family,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a statement on Tuesday morning. “The remarkably funny cast truly feels like a family and their incredible individual talent and overall group chemistry is on display in every scene of the film. We’re proud to honor this excellent ensemble with the ensemble tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards ceremony.”

“Fire Island” made its world premiere at New York’s NewFest Pride in June, followed by a release on Hulu domestically and on Disney+ internationally as a Star Original.

The 32nd annual Gotham Awards will take place live and in person on Nov. 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominations for the Gotham Awards will be announced on Oct. 25.

Last year’s ensemble award went to the cast of “The Harder They Fall.”