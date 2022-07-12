Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk to Write and Direct Horror-Comedy ‘Hell of a Summer’

“Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard and “When You Finish Saving the World’s” Billy Bryk are set to write and direct the horror-comedy “Hell of a Summer.”

Wolfhard, Bryk and Fred Hechinger (“The White Lotus,” “Pam and Tommy”) will star in the film, for which plot details are being kept tightly under wraps.

Hechinger, Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, and Parts and Labor’s Jay Van Hoy will produce the film, with principal photography beginning this month in Ontario, Canada. 30West is fully financing, executive producing the film and co-representing the worldwide rights alongside CAA Media Finance.

“I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film,” said Wolfhard. “I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream.”

Wolfhard is best known for his starring roles as Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” and also as Richie Tozier in New Line Cinema’s “It” and “It: Chapter Two.” He recently starred in Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” for Columbia Pictures. Releasing later this year, Wolfhard will co-star alongside Julianne Moore in the A24 comedy-drama “When You Finish Saving the World” from Jesse Eisenberg and produced by Emma Stone.

In 2020, Wolfhard made his directorial debut with his first short film “Night Shifts.” The short was accepted into the Fantasia Film Festival, where it received the Silver Audience Award for best Canadian short.

Bryk is an actor-producer who appeared alongside Wolfhard in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” as well as “When You Finish Saving the World.”

Hechinger can next be seen in Scott Cooper’s “The Pale Blue Eye” starring Christian Bale for Netflix, “Butcher’s Crossing” with Nicolas Cage, and J.C. Chandor’s “Kraven the Hunter” alongside Aaron Taylor Johnson, Russell Crowe, and Ariana DeBose. His film credits include Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” for Netflix, Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World” for Universal Pictures and Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” for A24.

Wolfhard is represented by CAA, Velocity Entertainment Partners (VEP), Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, and Jill Fritzo PR. Hechinger is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and attorney Ryan LeVine. Bryk is repped by Innovative Artists, Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates (OAZ), and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman, Entertainment Law.