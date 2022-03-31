FilmNation Entertainment, Range Media Partners Set Co-Production Pact

“Promising Young Woman” and “Arrival” production company FilmNation Entertainment and Range Media Partners have set a partnership to co-produce, co-finance, develop and sell a broad-ranging slate of feature films across a variety of genres and budget-sizes, the companies said Thursday.

Under the co-production pact, FilmNation Entertainment and Range Media Partners expect to produce four to six films per year, “with the capacity for more as needed.”

The deal will offer Range Media’s talent “the platform and tools needed to get their films made via both independent and worldwide buyers, while driving greater ownership in their own projects – both creatively and financially.” In turn, FilmNation “will further expand its production, sales and financing slates as the leading independent studio continues to serve as a global destination for the world’s best storytellers.” FilmNation and Range expect to give the green light to multiple projects “imminently.”

Per the two companies, “The combination of FilmNation’s top tier production capabilities and world class distribution platform with Range Media’s access to high-end material and world-renowned talent, underpinned by both companies’ deep financial resources, will bring to market some of the most compelling, highly anticipated film projects available to an array of buyers.”

“We at FilmNation are always looking for inventive ways to give the world’s most talented creators an avenue to use our powerful production, sales and finance platform, particularly as a tool to make their creative visions come to life,” FilmNation Entertainment CEO Glen Basner said. “In partnership with the incredible and entrepreneurial team at Range, we have another great way to achieve this goal.”

Oliver Riddle of Range Media Partners added: “We are delighted to be joining forces with FilmNation as we ramp up our production capabilities. This partnership enables Range and FilmNation to independently greenlight feature films, providing our clients with a viable alternate route to studio financing. We can’t wait to kickstart this initiative with best-in-class producing partners and bring these amazing stories to screen.”

Pictured above: FilmNation Entertainment’s “Promising Young Woman.”