Film Republic Acquires Anna Kazejak’s ‘F—ing Bornholm’ Ahead of Karlovy Vary Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Xavier Henry-Rashid’s sales agency Film Republic has acquired Anna Kazejak’s “Fucking Bornholm,” ahead of its international premiere Saturday in the Crystal Globe competition of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

The Polish comedy drama potrays the generation of today’s 40-year-olds from the perspective of a woman who is in need of profound changes in her life.

Two couples with kids go away for a short holiday on the Danish island of Bornholm. Each person has different goals and expectations, and each one of them and their relationships will be tested. Each one of them has a problem to be revealed.

Henry-Rashid said: ” ‘Fucking Bornholm’ is a wonderful, fun and psychologically tormenting couples ‘melee a quatre.’ ”

The film stars Agnieszka Grochowska, Maciej Stuhr, Grzegorz Damięcki, Jasmina Polak and Magus Krepper.

It is produced by Marta Lewandowska, and the screenplay was written by Filip Kasperaszek and Kazejak. The production company is Warsaw-based Friends With Benefits Studio, which was set up in 2019 by Lewandowska, Kazejak and Kasperaszek. Its first production was Netflix’s first Polish original “Erotica 2022.” FWB’s “Roving Woman” had its world premiere in June at Tribeca Film Festival.

Kazejak attended Poland’s National Film School in Lodz, and with two friends produced “Ode to Joy,” about the economic emigration of young Poles. It won the Special Jury Prize at Gdynia Film Festival in 2005, and screened in competition at the Rotterdam Film Festival.

She made her feature directorial debut with “Flying Pigs,” which was a box office hit in Poland, and her third feature “The Word” had its world premiere at the Berlinale in the Generation section and was shown at more than 40 international film festivals. She has also directed many episodes of Poland’s version of HBO’s “In Treatment.”