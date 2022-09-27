Paramount+ Releases First Look at Marsai Martin’s ‘Fantasy Football’ – Film News in Brief

Paramount+ has unveiled the first look at the upcoming family sports comedy “Fantasy Football,” set to premiere Nov. 25 on the streamer.

Starring and produced by Marsai Martin, the sports fantasy film follows Callie A. Coleman (Martin), who discovers that she can magically control her father’s (Omari Hardwick) performance as a running back for the Atlanta Falcons. Along with Martin and Hardwick, the film stars Kelly Rowland, Rome Flynn, Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris and Isac Ivan.

“Fantasy Football” is produced in partnership with The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment. Based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones, Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree, the film is directed by Anton Cropper and written by Zoe Marshall, Dan Gurewitch and David Young. LeBron James, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Marsai Martin, Joshua Martin and Timothy Bourne produce, while Maverick Carter and Jamila Jordan-Theus serve as executive producers.

Academy Museum to Host ‘The Magical Films of Laika’ Screening Event

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will screen the animated films of Laika Studios throughout October for “The Magical Films of Laika,” presented as part of the museum’s Family Matinees series.

“The Magical Films of Laika” marks the first studio program partnership in which the Academy Museum will screen the studio’s entire filmography, including remastered versions of Laika Studio’s five award-winning features. In addition to the screenings, Laika artists will visit the studio to share their craft and expertise.

The screenings will be held during the following dates in October at 11 a.m. PT (unless otherwise noted):

“Missing Link” (Oct. 1)

“Kubo and the Two Strings” (Oct. 8)

“The Boxtrolls” (Oct. 22)

“ParaNorman” (Oct. 29)

“Coraline” (Oct. 30)

“ParaNorman” 10th Anniversary (Oct. 30 at 3 p.m.)

Brendan Fraser to Receive Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s American Riviera Award

Brendan Fraser will be honored with the American Riviera Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Feb. 14, 2023. The award is bestowed upon actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema.

Along with receiving the American Riviera Award, Fraser will also discuss his career during an in-person conversation, including his recent performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” Up next, Fraser is set to star in Legendary Pictures’ “Brothers” with Glenn Close, Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, as well as Martin Scorsese’s western film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place Feb. 8 to Feb. 18, 2023.

Newport Beach Film Festival to Open With ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ Close With ‘Glass Onion’

Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) has announced the opening and closing night films of the festival’s 23rd edition.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” will kick off NBFF on Thursday, Oct. 13, with Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” closing the film fest Oct. 20. This year’s festival will showcase over 350 films, with nightly special events, world premieres, red carpet galas, awards contenders and conversations with filmmakers.

Festival highlights include festival honors celebrating Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch, along with International Spotlight events, shorts programs and other special programs. The film screenings will be held in four venues: The Lot at Fashion Island, Edwards Big Newport, New Port Theater and Starlight Triangle Cinemas.

The Newport Beach Film Festival will take place from Oct. 13 to 20. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” will screen at 7 p.m. PT at Edwards Big Newport, while “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will screen at 7:45 p.m. at The New Port Theater.