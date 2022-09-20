AFI Fest: del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, ‘The Son’ and ‘She Said’ Among Red Carpet Gala Films – Film News in Brief

AFI Fest: del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, ‘The Son’ and ‘She Said’ Among Red Carpet Gala Films

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, “Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths,” “The Son,” “She Said,” “Living” and “Is That Black Enough for You” will be among the six films receiving red carpet premiere screenings.

“Now is the time to open our hearts and minds to stories on the big screen,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “AFI is honored to gather audiences and artists in the heart of Hollywood to experience the work of these master storytellers.”

This year’s AFI FEST 2022 will take place exclusively in person in Los Angeles from Nov. 2-6 with all the above films to screen at the TCL Chinese Theater.

As previously announced, the World Premiere of Apple Original Film’s “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” will open the festival, and the U.S. premiere of Universal Pictures’ and Amblin Entertainment’s “The Fabelmans” will close the festival out.

Tickets and passes will be available to AFI members starting October 3 and to the general public starting Oct. 4 on FEST.AFI.com.

Sundance Film Festival Reveals Ticketing Details,On-Sale Dates and Venues

Sundance Institute announced the launch of this year’s various ticketing details, on-sale dates, venues, and the Festival online platform.

Passes and packages will go on sale to the public starting on Oct. 17. Online ticketing packages will be on sale starting Dec. 13. Individual tickets for the public go on sale beginning Jan. 12, 2023. Special pre-sale access for passes and packages is available on Oct. 13 to Sundance Institute members at the Storyteller and Supporter levels, as well as the Utah Locals Ticket Package. For even earlier access, Sundance Circle donors will be able to purchase Festival passes and packages beginning October 4. All members can purchase individual tickets early beginning on Jan. 11, 2023.

The newWorld Cinema Package, available both in-person and online. Fans receive 10 tickets to international documentary and fiction feature films in the program. Sundance is also introducing the SLC Youth Pass, which will provide attendees ages 18 to 25 a discounted rate of $200 to experience the Festival. Returning is Locals Package – a special offer to all Utah residents, this package includes 10 tickets to in-person screenings for the entire Festival with early access to ticket selection before single-film ticket sales go public.

“We are bringing the upcoming Festival to passionate audiences in attendance in Utah and across the country online, reaffirming our emphasis on discovering new talent, empowering independent artists and projects, and ensuring communities have access to impactful storytelling,” said Joana Vicente, CEO of the Sundance Institute. “With new offerings and comprehensive options for engagement, we welcome you to join us in celebrating the Festival experience and the programming that drives timely conversations influencing change.”

Single film tickets start at $25