American Cinema Editors announced that the organization will honor director Gina Prince-Bythewood with the esteemed ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing an artist who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film.

In addition, ACE will bestow career achievement honors to film editors Don Zimmerman, ACE and Lynne Willingham, ACE for their outstanding career contributions to film editing. The honors will be presented at the 73rd annual ACE Eddie Awards on March 5, 2023 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

“A supremely versatile trailblazer from day one of her career, Gina Prince-Bythewood has consistently entertained us with intimate films and global blockbusters that explore the human experience through formidable female characters,” said ACE president Kevin Tent, ACE. “A champion of diverse, character-driven narratives, her latest film — ‘The Woman King’ — is the crown jewel of a career spent pushing boundaries and telling stories that touch our hearts and minds. She is a proud supporter of the editing community and we’re so thrilled to honor her with the Golden Eddie.”

Past recipients of the Golden Eddie include Spike Lee, Quentin Tarantino, Kathleen Kennedy, Christopher Nolan, Lauren Shuler Donner, Guillermo del Toro, Vince Gilligan, J.J. Abrams, Nancy Meyers, Martin Scorsese, Norman Jewison, Robert Zemeckis, George Lucas and the Sundance Institute, among others.

CAPE and Janet Yang Production Announce Second Year of Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge

The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and Janet Yang Production have announced the second year of the Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge for AAPI Women and Non-Binary Filmmakers. The Challenge kicks off with a Nov. 1 premiere, sponsored by AMC Theatres, featuring the short films of year one’s winning filmmakers: “Hearsay” by Banban Cheng, “Take Me Home” by Liz Sargent, “Happy Rakhi” by Ragini Bhasin” and “Full Service” by Soma Helmi.

The second cohort will receive networking opportunities with Janet Yang, president of the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the CAPE network. The production grant for year two of the short film challenge will increase to $25K per filmmaker.

Submissions for the second year of the Julia Gouw Short Film Challenge will open Nov. 14, with more information about the process on CAPE’s website.