‘House Party,’ From Producer LeBron James, Reimagines 1990 Original With New Story and Celebrity Cameos – Film News in Brief

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the official red band trailer for the film “House Party,” a raunchy, genre-bending comedy adventure co-produced by basketball legend LeBron James.

Starring actors Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, the trailer gives glimpses at some of the hilarity and mayhem to come in the upcoming release, including a scene where the duo find themselves in James’ house, talking to a hologram the athlete created to shower him in words of affirmation.

“He got a hologram of himself, just to give him compliments?” Latimore quips in the trailer.

The feature is a remake of a 1990 comedy by the same title, though the plot has been adapted for a new, modern audience. As opposed to the two leads being high-schoolers in search of a fun night, Latimore and Cole play two aspiring club promoters who decide to host a massive party to distract from their financial troubles after being fired from their day-jobs as house cleaners.

The feature is being directed by Calmatic, who frequently directs music videos for popular artists like Pharrell Williams, Lil Nas X and Jhené Aiko. Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover, younger brother of multitalented performer Donald Glover, wrote the script, having worked together previously on the show “Atlanta.” Executive producers include Warrington Hudlin, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson and Reginald Hudlin, the director and writer of the original “House Party.”

Filled with cameos, R-rated humor and a soundtrack that features an original song from 2 Chainz, the film’s exclusive release is not one to miss — only in theaters Jan. 13.

Watch the trailer below.

Make-up Artists & Hairstylists Guild Awards Announces Lifetime Achievement Award Nominees

The Lifetime Achievement Award nominees were announced for the 10th Annual Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, presented by HASK® Beauty, announced October 17th by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President. The Awards Gala will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel and will also be streamed to a worldwide and inclusive audience.

The Lifetime Achievement nominees for Make-up are John Caglione, Jr., Kenneth Chase, Steve La Porte, Ronnie Specter and Brad Wilder.

The nominees for Hair Styling are Judy Alexander Cory, Alan D’Angerio, Lola Kemp, Josée Normand and Peter Tothpal.

The MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Award is given to one Make-up Artist and one Hair Stylist for their exceptional contributions to the motion picture, television and theater entertainment industry. The Lifetime Achievement Award winners will be announced on November 14th and will be honored at the Gala.

Gravitas Ventures Acquires North American Rights to “Shut Eye”

Gravitas Ventures has acquired the North American rights to “Shut Eye” from director Tom Levesque. The New Zealand drama centers on a social outcast who befriends an ASMR streamer in an attempt to cure her insomnia. The film is set for release on VOD on November 22nd.

“Inspired by my own journey, the heart of ‘Shut Eye’ is about acceptance of self — the good, the bad, and everything in between. We’re thrilled to be working with Gravitas Ventures to share the film with North American audiences. After our premiere at the New Zealand International Film Festival, it was great to see how the film connected with people, offering a fresh perspective to timely but timeless themes,” Levesque said.

Levesque also wrote the film, which stars Millie Van Kol, Sarah May, Amber Liberté and Liam D’Souza. The film is produced by Eva Trebilco and is a production of Lumin Productions. Nick Royak negotiated the deal on behalf of Gravitas Ventures. The film world premiered at the New Zealand International Film Festival and will be playing at the Down Under Berlin Festival later this month.