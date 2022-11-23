American Film Institute Announces AFI Conservatory Alumni Award Winners – Film News in Brief

American Film Institute Announces AFI Conservatory Grant Award Winners

The American Film Institute announced the recipients of the AFI Conservatory Alumni Awards at the 2022 AFI Alumni Reunion. The awards recognize achievements in directing and screenwriting at AFI, and include the Richard P. Rogers Spirit of Excellence Award with a $15,000 grant; the William J. Fadiman Award with a $10,000 grant; and the Franklin J. Schaffner Fellow Award with a $20,000 grant.

Below is the complete winners list of the AFI Conservatory Alumni Awards:

Class of 2020 Award Winners

Richard P. Rogers Spirit of Excellence Award

Olivia Hang Zhou, “Apart Together”

William J. Fadiman Screenwriting Award

Suhana Chander, “From the Golden Land”

Victor Gabriel, “The Incredible Heist of Hallelujah Jones”

Franklin J. Schaffner Fellow Award

Omar S. Kamara, “Mass Ave”

Class of 2021 Award Winners

Richard P. Rogers Spirit of Excellence Award

Daniel J. Egbert, “Chorus”

William J. Fadiman Screenwriting Award

E Southern, “Between the Lines”

Scout Cripps, “Stolen”

Franklin J. Schaffner Fellow Award

Nicole Mejia, “My Life Stopped at 15”

Danny Elfman and Nicholas Britell to Receive High Honors from the Society of Composers & Lyricists

Composers Nicholas Britell and Danny Elfman are set to receive high honors from the Society of Composers & Lyricists at two holiday celebrations in New York and Los Angeles.

Britell will receive the Ambassador Award on Dec. 6 at the Cutting Room in New York, while Elfman will be presented the Lifetime Achievement Award on Dec. 13 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The SCL Holiday Celebrations honor the achievements of composers and songwriters, and will include live performances.