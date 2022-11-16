Sidney Poitier Set to Receive Icon Tribute at 2022 Gotham Awards – Film News in Brief

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that late filmmaker, activist and Academy Award-winning actor Sidney Poitier will receive the Icon Tribute posthumously during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards ceremony on Monday, November 28 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The announcement of this year’s Icon Tribute follows the release of critically-acclaimed documentary film “Sidney,” which had its world premiere during a gala presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival and was released on Apple TV+ in September. The documentary has since won best biographical documentary at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

The Gotham Awards Advisory Committee started the Gotham Icon Tribute in 2021, seeking to call attention to the boldness, artistry and impact of a filmmaker from a historically-excluded community whose work has not been previously recognized by the organization. Playwright and filmmaker Kathleen Collins was honored the tribute last year.

Poitier’s Gotham Icon Tribute will be presented by “Devotion” actor Jonathan Majors, along with “Sidney” director Reginald Hudlin and producer Derik Murray, to members of the Poitier family.

“Punk Rock Vegan Movie” to Open 29th Slamdance Film Festival

The 29th Slamdance Film Festival has announced the festival’s opening night film, “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” directed by Moby, and a new partnership with the University of Utah for the first in-person showcase of the Unstoppable program.

The film follows the relationship between the worlds of punk rock and animal rights, featuring interviews with Ian Mackaye, HR, Dave Navarro, Ray Cappo, Steve Ignorant and Captain Sensible.

“‘Punk Rock Vegan Movie’ was created to shine a light on the surprising and inspiring history of punk rock and animal rights, but also to remind people of the importance and desperate urgency of adopting the uncompromising ethics and actions of the original punk rock activist,” Moby said in a statement about his directorial debut.

“After it makes its world premiere at Slamdance, it’s yours,” the rocker continued, announcing his plan to release the movie for free. “It’s my goal to give the movie away, as I can’t in good conscience try to profit from what is essentially a labor of love and activism.”

The lineup for the 2023 Unstoppable program includes feature films and shorts of various genres from creators with visible and non-visible disabilities, as well as filmmaker panels and Q&As. The program is free and open to the public, running Jan. 23-25.

The 2023 Slamdance Film Festival will take place in person from Jan. 20-26 and online on the Slamdance Channel from Jan. 23-29.

Critics Choice Documentary Award Winners Announced

The Critics Choice Association unveiled the winners of the Seventh Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards at a gala event in New York City on Sunday, November 13. “Good Night Oppy” took home five trophies in all, including the top award of the evening — Gold for Best Documentary Feature.

Read below for the full list of winners:

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Gold: “Good Night Oppy” (Amazon Studios)

Silver: “Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

Bronze: “Navalny” (HBO Max/CNN Films/Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST DIRECTOR

Ryan White – “Good Night Oppy” (Amazon Studios)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

David Siev – “Bad Axe” (IFC Films)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Cinematography Team – “Our Great National Parks” (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Brett Morgen – “Moonage Daydream” (Neon/HBO Documentary Films)

BEST SCORE

Blake Neely – “Good Night Oppy” (Amazon Studios)

BEST NARRATION

“Good Night Oppy” (Amazon Studios)

Written by Helen Kearns, Ryan White

Performed by Angela Bassett

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

“Descendant” (Netflix)

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

“Sidney” (Apple TV+)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

“Navalny” (HBO Max/CNN Films/Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

“Good Night Oppy” (Amazon Studios)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY (TIE)

“Citizen Ashe” (HBO Max/CNN Films)

“Welcome to Wrexham” (FX)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

“Nuisance Bear” (The New Yorker Studios)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“30 for 30” (ESPN)

Patton Oswalt to Host MPSE Golden Reel Awards

The Motion Picture Sound Editors announced that actor, comedian and author Patton Oswalt will host the 70th MPSE Golden Reel Awards. Honoring outstanding achievement in sound editing, the Golden Reel Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Like other below the line crafts, sound editing doesn’t get the praise and acknowledgement it deserves,” Oswalt said. “Sound editors use their creativity to bring entire worlds to life. It’s the sound, as much as anything else, that immerses the viewer in the story. Sound editors are so critical to any finished project that I am happy to celebrate them at this landmark 70th Golden Reel Awards.”

The upcoming Golden Reel Awards will be the first live ceremony in three years. The ceremony will include surprise guests and features as the entertainment industry’s leading sound organization celebrates its 70th year in recognizing the outstanding creative accomplishments of those who practice the craft.