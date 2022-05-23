Premiere Digital to Distribute Mental Health Documentary ‘The Girl on the Bridge’ in the U.S. – Film News in Brief

Premiere Digital to Distribute Mental Health Documentary ‘The Girl on the Bridge’ in the U.S.

Premiere Digital has acquired U.S. distribution rights for “The Girl on the Bridge,” a mental health documentary directed by New Zealand filmmaker Leanne Pooley.

“The Girl on the Bridge” tells the story of 22-year old Jazz Thornton, who survived multiple suicide attempts and now works as a filmmaker and activist for young people’s mental health. The film sees her juggle the personal cost and pressures of advocacy work as she leads her own charity.

Previously only seen in New Zealand and Australia, “The Girl on the Bridge” is now available on digital platforms. See a trailer below.

Stephen Lighthill Re-elected President American Society of Cinematographers

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Board of Governors of has elected the organizations 2022-2023 officers and Stephen Lighthill has been re-elected president for a third consecutive one-year term. He will serve alongside Vice Presidents Amy Vincent, John Simmons and Shelly Johnson; Treasurer Steven Poster; Secretary Gregg Heschong; and Sergeant-at-Arms Chris Chomyn.

“As an organization, we are focused on education, continued improvements of safety practices, and further expanding our diversity and outreach efforts,” notes Lighthill. “The last year has presented many adversities for our community, and we are proud of how our members met these challenges while continuing to take storytelling to new places.”

Lighthill is also the Discipline Chair for Cinematography at the American Film Institute Conservatory where he has been a leader in advancing gender diversity at both the faculty and graduate levels.