Jonathan Wolf to Step Down From American Film Market – Film News in Brief

IFTA (The Independent Film & Television Alliance) announced Tuesday that American Film Market managing director Jonathan Wolf would step down when his term ends on June 30. Wolf has led the AFM for 24 years, and will continue as an advisor for the 2022 AFM, set to return to Santa Monica in person on Nov. 1-6.

Over his time with the organization, Wolf launched TheFilmCatalogue.com, introduced networking and education programs, and the MyAFM online platform. Earlier with IFTA, he spearheaded the launch of IFTA Collections TM, the industry’s first centralized service for the collection and distribution of royalties and levies.

“Jonathan has been central to the success of the association’s growth and transitions,” said IFTA’s President/CEO Jean Prewitt. “He consistently has focused on making the AFM the best place for the industry to do business and has built an outstanding and long-established AFM team who share his commitment to excellence.”

‘Cocaine Bear’ Set for 2023 Release

Elizabeth Banks’ thriller “Cocaine Bear” will open Feb. 24, 2023, Universal has announced.

The ensemble cast includes Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince and Scott Seiss. Based on a true story reported in the New York Times, the story revolves around a drug runner who’s plane crashes with a load of cocaine that’s found by a black bear, who eats it.

“Cocaine Bear” is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood for Lord Miller, along with Brian Duffield, Banks and Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions. Robin Fisichella will executive produce.