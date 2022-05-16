Emma Thompson Hires Sex Worker in ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Trailer – Film News in Brief

Emma Thompson plays Nancy Stokes, a widow, who attempts to have proper sex for the first time in her life and hires a sex worker in the new trailer for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.”

The film, which played at Sundance earlier this year will stream on Hulu June 17. Directed by Sophie Hyde, it will also open this year’s Sundance London (June 9-12).

Thompson plays Nancy, a widow and former teacher who has stepped outside her comfort zone for the first time in her life and hired a sex worker, the titular Leo Grande, played by “Peaky Blinders” actor Daryl McCormack.

Watch the trailer below.

American Cinematheque Adds David Zaslav to Board of Directors

The American Cinematheque has announced David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, is the newest addition to the group’s board of directors.

Zaslav spearheaded the recent transaction between AT&T and Discovery, Inc. in April. The new standalone company that resulted from the massive transaction, Warner Bros. Discovery, combined the media assets of WarnerMedia and Discovery under Zaslav’s leadership.

“We are so pleased to have David join the Board of Directors,” American Cinematheque Chairman Rick Nicita said. “He brings a strategic perspective that will add to the growth of our film programming and especially with the AC’s expansion into educational initiatives and archive content development.”

Established in 1984, the American Cinematheque is a member-supported non-profit cultural arts organization dedicated to building an engaged film community through immersive film curation, conversation and presentation.

Zaslav will join Stephanie Allain, Mark Badagliacca, Peter Bart, Bill Block, Esther Chang, Sandy Climan, Peter Dekom, Charles Heaphy, Louis Kempinsky, Mary Anne Keshen, Ken Kleinberg, Sue Kroll, Franklin Leonard, Michael Mann, Mike Medavoy, Darren Moll, Rick Nicita, Eric Nebot, Mark Ordesky, James Robinson, Stan Rosenfield, Ted Sarandos, Paul Shurgot, Bud Swartz and Paula Wagner on the board.

CAA’s Seventh Annual Moebius Film Festival Gets Return Date and Lineup

The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is set to bring back CAA Moebius, an annual two-day screening series showcasing diverse graduate student filmmakers. The live event will return on May 18, the agency announced today.

Now in its seventh year, the 2022 line-up features live-action and animated short films by 13 emerging directors from USC, CalArts, Chapman University, the American Film Institute (AFI) Conservatory and, for the first time, the University of North Carolina. The featured filmmakers come from around the world, including Mongolia, Mexico, South Korea, the UK, the U.S. and Thailand.

The lineup for day one of the festival includes “Rated R” from USC’s Reid Antin; “Lux Noctis” from AFI’s Damiana Acuña; “Red Velvet” from Chapman University’s Danielle Gibson; “Insomnia” from CalArts’ Haerim Yang; “Carrion” from AFI’s Yvonne Zhang; and “Magdalena” from AFI’s Michael Lazovsky.

Day two will feature “Orbita” from Udval Altangerel of CalArts; “Sammy Without Strings” from Ralph Parker III of UNC; “Hopper’s Day” from Jingqi Zhang of CalArts; “You’re Now Beyond Hope, Arizona” from Nick Dugan of Chapman University; “OST.” from Abhichoke Chandrasen of USC; “Charlotte” from Zach Dorn of CalArts; and “Chorus” from Daniel J. Egbert of AFI.