Vertical Entertainment Acquires ‘The Walk’ Starring Justin Chatwin and Terrence Howard — Film News in Brief

Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to distribute “The Walk,” which tells the story of the court-ordered forced integration of the Boston School System in the 1970s.

The film, starring Justin Chatwin and Terrence Howard, will be released in theaters and digitally on June 10.

“The Walk” follows Bill Coughlin (Chatwin, pictured above), a Boston Irish cop, who must contend with social pressure and bigotry in his neighborhood and within the police force after being assigned to protect Black students bused into the all-white South Boston High. The plot chronicles the political and social fallout following the court’s 1974 decision, which resulted in brutal violence and city-wide protests, as three stories collide during the fateful first day of school. Malcolm McDowell, Jeremy Piven, Katie Douglas, Lovie Simone and Anastasiya Mitrunen also star.

“The Walk” is directed by Daniel Adams (“The Lightkeepers”) under his Mooncusser Filmworks banner, who also co-wrote the script alongside prison reform and civil rights activist George Powell. The project is executive produced by Alex Nazarenko, and produced by Michael Mailer (“Blind,” “The Ledge”), Hank Blumenthal and Paul W. Hazen.

“Vertical has a long and successful history of presenting films with important social themes to audiences,” stated Adams. “That would be reason enough to be excited about this partnership, but add to that what a pleasure it is to work with Peter and Tony and the rest of the Vertical team, and it makes this deal truly wonderful.”

Added Jarowey: “’The Walk’ gives a critical insight into an instrumental yet conflicting time in U.S history. Efforts to desegregate schools had a profound impact on the students who lived through the systemic change, and this film sheds some light on what it was like to live through such a change.”