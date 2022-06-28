‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Stranger Things 4’ Land Location Guild Awards- Film News in Brief

“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Stranger Things” are among the films and TV that landed Location Managers Guild Awards.

The 9th Annual LMGI Awards honor outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. Winners will be honored at the LMGI Awards ceremony, returning to a live in-person event on Aug. 27.

Other nominated shows include for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series “Atlanta,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Succession.”

This year’s Best Picture winner “CODA” was nominated for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film, alongside “Drive My Car,” “Everything, Everywhere All at Once,” “In the Heights,” “No Time to Die” and “Top Gun: Maverick”

Palm Springs International ShortFest Announces Award Winners

The Palm Springs International Shortfest announced its winners. Among the films receiving top jury awards were, “The Cave,” “The Sentence of Michael Thompson,” “Further and Further Away” and “The Right Words.”

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Leads Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Award Nominations

The Hollywood Critics Association has announced the nominees for its 5th annual Midseason Awards, which honors the best films released during the first half of each calendar year.

Leading the nominees is “Everything Everywhere All at Once” from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, which collected eight nominations, including for best film. In addition, the Daniels picked up director and screenplay nominations, while Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu received notices for their performances. Closely following “Everything Everywhere” is Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” with five nominations, and “Top Gun: Maverick” with four nominations. The remaining nominees for best picture are “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “Elvis,” “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” “RRR,” “The Northman,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “Turning Red.”

In addition to the major nominations, the Midseason Awards also include a most anticipated film category, for films set for the second half of the year. This year’s nominees include “Avatar: The Way of the Water,” “Babylon,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Nope.”

HCA will announce the winners of the Midseason Awards on July 1, at 8 am PT, via the Hollywood Critic Association’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.